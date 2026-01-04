FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 for Broncos vs. Chargers Week 18
New users can take advantage of an exciting FanDuel promo code offer for Sunday's AFC showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $250 bonus opportunity on Jan. 5. This matchup features playoff implications as the Broncos seek the AFC's top seed while the Chargers fight for wild-card positioning, making it an ideal target for sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Broncos vs. Chargers
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. Simply place a $5 initial wager on any available market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. This promotion is particularly appealing for the Broncos-Chargers game, where Denver enters as favorites despite Los Angeles playing without injured quarterback Justin Herbert.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your account.
- Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos to cover the spread against the Chargers and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If Denver fails to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus. The bonus bets can then be used on future markets, with any winnings from those wagers paid as withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's game
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and can be completed in minutes before kickoff. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus opportunity:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available market, including Broncos vs. Chargers options.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
- Use bonus bets within seven days to unlock withdrawable winnings.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. These regular offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that can enhance your betting experience. Current users can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application, where new FanDuel promo codes and bonuses are frequently updated.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.