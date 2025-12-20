FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 for James Madison vs Oregon CFP First Round
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without needing any code for the College Football Playoff first-round matchup between James Madison and Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 20. This $250 bonus opportunity allows bettors to wager on the underdog Dukes taking on the favored Ducks in Eugene. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for this exciting playoff clash.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for James Madison vs Oregon
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new customers with $250 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first bet on any available market, including the James Madison vs Oregon College Football Playoff game.
The key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets awarded only if the initial $5 bet wins.
- $250 in bonus bets credited within 72 hours of winning bet settlement.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on James Madison to cover the spread against Oregon and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial $5 wager on the Dukes, you won't receive the bonus bets but can continue betting with your deposited funds. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives bettors a chance to capitalize on this intriguing playoff matchup between the Sun Belt champions and the Big Ten powerhouse.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel promo codes for the CFP first round
Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for the James Madison vs Oregon game is straightforward. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any betting market, such as the James Madison vs Oregon spread or total.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
For more information about FanDuel's features and betting options, read our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the app's 'Promotions' tab. These rotating offers often feature enhanced odds on popular games like the College Football Playoff matchups, giving bettors additional value throughout the season.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.