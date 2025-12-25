FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 for NBA Christmas Rockets vs. Lakers
New users can claim an exciting FanDuel promo code offer for the Christmas Day showdown between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock $250 in bonus bets when you win your first $5 wager. This Christmas matchup features two Western Conference contenders looking to build momentum, making it perfect for testing out sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rockets vs. Lakers
This FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. When you place your first $5 wager on any market and it wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. The offer applies to all available betting markets, including spreads, totals, and player props for the Rockets-Lakers Christmas game.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
- Must use registration links on this page to qualify.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Houston and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on a player prop with +200 odds and win, you'll receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Christmas basketball
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no special codes. Follow these simple steps to get started before the Rockets and Lakers tip off on Christmas Day:
- Click a registration link on this page to begin the sign-up process.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted during registration.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available market, including the Rockets vs. Lakers game.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can explore all available betting options and markets before placing their qualifying wager. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the platform's features and offerings.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NBA season. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses are regularly updated and can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the mobile app. Current users can take advantage of profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions that complement the Christmas Day basketball action.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
