SI

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Ryan Hagen

Get $250 in bonus bets with FanDuel promo code offer for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua - no code needed, just bet $5 and win!
Get $250 in bonus bets with FanDuel promo code offer for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua - no code needed, just bet $5 and win! / Sports Illustrated

Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win. FanDuel $250. CLAIM NOW. dark

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers an exceptional opportunity for new users ahead of the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing match on Dec. 19. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus that awards $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. This high-profile heavyweight bout between the YouTube star turned boxer and the former two-time unified champion presents an ideal betting opportunity to maximize this generous sportsbook promos offer.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Paul vs Joshua

New customers can take advantage of this straightforward FanDuel promo code offer without entering any promotional codes during registration. The welcome bonus requires a minimum $5 deposit and an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.
  • Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
  • When using bonus bets, only winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on Jake Paul to win at +150 odds and your wager succeeds, you would receive your original $7.50 payout plus $250 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on Anthony Joshua at +200 odds and win, you would collect $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the Paul vs Joshua fight on Dec. 19. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using the links on this page.
  2. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app when prompted during registration.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including the Paul vs Joshua bout.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

New users can explore comprehensive details about platform features and betting options in our FanDuel review.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond this new customer welcome offer, FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users. Current customers can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating FanDuel promo codes and offers help maximize value for regular bettors throughout major sporting events like the Paul vs Joshua heavyweight clash.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Ryan Hagen
RYAN HAGEN

Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.

Home/Betting Promo