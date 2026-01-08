FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 In Bonus Bets For College Football Playoff Semifinals
The College Football Playoff Semifinals arrive Thursday, Jan. 8, with Miami facing Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl and Indiana taking on Oregon in the Peach Bowl. New FanDuel users can capitalize on these championship-level matchups with a FanDuel promo code offer that requires no code at all. Simply place a $5 wager and receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins, making these playoff games even more compelling for new bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for playoff semifinals betting
This welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code and provides substantial value for new customers. After registering and making your first $5 deposit, place your initial wager on any available market, including the College Football Playoff Semifinals. If your bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, giving you significant betting power for future wagers.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must register using a link from this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial wager on the College Football Playoff Semifinals, no bonus bets are awarded. The bonus bets can then be used on future games, with any winnings from those bets becoming withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for semifinal games
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the College Football Playoff Semifinals begin. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using a link from this page to ensure eligibility.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app when prompted during registration.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any available betting market, including the playoff semifinals.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The registration process requires basic personal information and takes only minutes to complete. Once your account is verified and funded, you can immediately place your qualifying wager on Thursday's semifinal games. For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond this initial welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience throughout the college football season. Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new FanDuel promo codes and bonuses are updated frequently to complement major sporting events like the College Football Playoff.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.