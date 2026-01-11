FanDuel Promo Code Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without needing any code for the Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card game on Sunday. This welcome bonus allows new customers to bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins on Sunday, Jan. 11. The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the playoffs as slight underdogs despite winning their final eight regular-season games to claim the AFC South title, while Buffalo looks to end their 33-year road playoff drought. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for this exciting Wild Card matchup.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Bills vs. Jaguars
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this generous welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any betting market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel will award $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum deposit and bet amount is $5.
- The $300 bonus is only awarded if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Jaguars to cover the spread at +3 and they win by a field goal, you would receive your original $5 stake plus regular winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Buffalo covers the spread instead, you would only lose your $5 wager and receive no bonus. When using your $300 in bonus bets on future markets, a winning bet at +100 odds would return $300 in withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Wild Card game
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to get started before kickoff:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your account.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available betting market, including Bills vs. Jaguars props or spreads.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
New users can explore all available betting options for this Wild Card matchup, from moneylines to player props featuring Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more information about the sportsbook's features and betting markets.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. These offers can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special betting markets tied to major games like this Wild Card showdown. Current users should regularly check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities available for upcoming games.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.