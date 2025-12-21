FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for Patriots vs Ravens SNF
New England Patriots fans can capitalize on Sunday Night Football action when their team visits the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 21 with a generous FanDuel promo code offer. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $250 bonus when you bet $5 and win on this crucial AFC matchup. The Patriots enter at 11-3 and need a victory to clinch a playoff berth, while the Ravens at 7-7 must win out to secure their postseason hopes, making this one of the most compelling sportsbook promos available.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Patriots vs Ravens
This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and delivers substantial value for new users betting on Sunday Night Football. Simply register a new account, deposit $5 and place your first wager on any market for the Patriots-Ravens game or any other available sport. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winning bonus bet returns exclude the bonus amount itself.
- New customers only in eligible states.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread and they do, you receive your original $5 plus standard winnings, plus $250 in bonus bets. If the Patriots fail to cover, you lose only your $5 wager with no bonus awarded. The Ravens enter as slight home favorites despite their 3-5 home record this season.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Patriots vs Ravens
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before kickoff on Sunday night. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus opportunity:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with valid personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on the Patriots-Ravens game or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The Patriots-Ravens matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions, with New England seeking to avoid consecutive losses while Baltimore fights for playoff survival. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this leading sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Existing users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and special event promotions by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the comprehensive betting markets available for NFL games and other major sports throughout the year.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.