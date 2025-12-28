FanDuel Promo Code for Bears vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on the Bears vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football matchup on Dec. 28. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $250 bonus when you win your first $5 wager. This exciting playoff positioning game between two teams that have already clinched postseason spots makes for a perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Sunday Night Football
This straightforward welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code and delivers substantial value for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first wager on any available market, including the Bears vs. 49ers game. If your initial bet wins, you'll receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bears to cover the spread against San Francisco and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Chicago fails to cover, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using your $250 bonus on future wagers, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus amount itself.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Bears vs. 49ers
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Sunday Night Football kicks off. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available market, such as the Bears vs. 49ers spread or total.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
For more information about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.