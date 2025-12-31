FanDuel Promo Code for Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs Miami CFP Quarterfinal
New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required when betting on the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Ohio State and Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. This $250 bonus opportunity allows bettors to wager $5 and receive $250 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins. Check out more sportsbook promos for additional betting opportunities.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Ohio State vs Miami
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code for new customers to claim $250 in bonus bets. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 wager on any available market, including the Cotton Bowl matchup between the Buckeyes and Hurricanes. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions for this welcome offer include:
- Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet winnings do not include the bonus stake amount.
For example, if you bet $5 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Miami and the Buckeyes win, you would receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Ohio State fails to cover or loses outright, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving the bonus. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are credited to your withdrawable balance, not the bonus stake amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Cotton Bowl
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus before the Ohio State vs Miami kickoff:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including Cotton Bowl options.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can explore comprehensive details about platform features and betting options in our FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These FanDuel promo codes and offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlays for major sporting events like College Football Playoff games.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.