FanDuel Promo Code for Cowboys vs. Commanders Christmas Day Matchup
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without entering any code for the Christmas Day showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 25. This $250 bonus bet offer provides an excellent opportunity to wager on this NFC East rivalry game. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos while both teams look to finish their disappointing seasons on a positive note.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Cowboys vs. Commanders
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for new customers. Simply register for a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions for this offer include several important details:
- You must use a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account using your preferred banking method.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins and are valid for seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against Washington and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Dallas fails to cover or loses outright, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving the bonus. When you use your $250 bonus on a market with +100 odds and win, you'll receive $250 in withdrawable cash, not $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Christmas Day football
Getting started with your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.
- Register for a new FanDuel account using a link on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit cards, credit cards, or other available banking methods.
- Place a $5 initial wager on the Cowboys vs. Commanders game or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your regular winnings.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for current customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These promotional opportunities can be found by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. Regular users can take advantage of profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.