FanDuel Promo Code for Lions vs. Vikings Christmas Showdown

Ryan Hagen

The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users the chance to bet $5 and receive $250 in bonus bets if their wager wins on the Lions vs. Vikings Christmas matchup. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus for Thursday's Dec. 25 game. This promotion is one of the top sportsbook promos available for the holiday football action.

FanDuel promo code offer details for Lions vs. Vikings

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code entry and provides a straightforward path to bonus funds. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place their first $5 wager on any available market, including the Lions vs. Vikings Christmas game. If the initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial wager wins.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to win against the Vikings and they secure victory, you would receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Detroit falls short on Christmas Day, no bonus bets are awarded. When using the $250 bonus on future wagers, only the winnings portion becomes withdrawable cash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Christmas football

Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the Lions and Vikings kick off on Dec. 25. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  3. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including Lions vs. Vikings props or spreads.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.

The registration process requires basic personal information and takes only minutes to complete. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and offerings.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Current users can access daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions through the app's dedicated Promotions tab. These recurring FanDuel promo codes and bonuses help extend betting value throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

