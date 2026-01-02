FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 18: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets
New users can claim an excellent FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 18 action without needing any code at all. The $250 bonus awaits qualifying bettors who place a winning $5 wager on the chaotic divisional matchups scheduled for Jan. 3-4. With premium games like Seahawks at 49ers and Ravens at Steelers highlighting the weekend's sportsbook promos, Friday, Jan. 2 marks the perfect time to secure this welcome offer.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 18 betting
This welcome promotion requires no FanDuel promo code and delivers $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New customers can target any of the Week 18 matchups, including the NFC West showdown between Seattle and San Francisco that could determine both the division title and conference's top seed. The offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to capitalize on the weekend's high-stakes divisional games.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your new account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- $250 in bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Ravens to beat the Steelers in Sunday Night Football and Baltimore wins, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Pittsburgh wins the divisional rivalry game, you won't qualify for the bonus promotion. When using your $250 bonus on future wagers, only the winnings convert to withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 18
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the weekend's divisional matchups begin.
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links provided on this page.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to remain eligible for the welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method.
- Place your $5 qualifying wager on any NFL Week 18 game or other available market.
- Receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promotions beyond the welcome offer
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app. These supplementary offers help maximize betting value beyond the initial FanDuel promo codes available to new users.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.