FanDuel Promo Code for Rams vs Panthers NFC Wild Card: Bet $5, Get $300 If It Wins

Ryan Hagen

FanDuel promo code offer for Rams vs Panthers: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win. No code needed to claim this welcome bonus.
New users can claim a generous welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers on Jan. 10. This $300 bonus opportunity allows bettors to wager on the playoff clash in Charlotte. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for this exciting postseason game.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rams vs Panthers

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code for new customers to claim $300 in bonus bets. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus funds within 72 hours. This makes the Rams vs Panthers wild card game an ideal opportunity to maximize your potential returns.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
  • Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread and they do, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Panthers upset the favored Rams and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus funds. The bonus bets can then be used on future markets, with any winnings becoming withdrawable cash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's game

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus before the Rams and Panthers kick off:

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page.
  2. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to ensure eligibility.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market for the game.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The registration process requires basic personal information and verification of your identity. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These daily and weekly promotions often feature popular games like the NFL playoffs and can include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. Current users should regularly check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel app to discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers available for upcoming games.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Ryan Hagen
RYAN HAGEN

Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.

