FanDuel Promo Code for Tulane vs Ole Miss CFP First Round: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

Ryan Hagen

Get $250 in bonus bets with FanDuel promo code offer for Tulane vs Ole Miss CFP game.
New users can claim an outstanding welcome offer with the FanDuel promo code promotion for Saturday's College Football Playoff first-round matchup between No. 11 Tulane and No. 6 Ole Miss. The $250 in bonus bets becomes available when you place a winning $5 wager on Dec. 20. Explore more opportunities with sportsbook promos for this pivotal playoff game.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Tulane vs Ole Miss

This generous welcome promotion requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Consider betting on Ole Miss to cover the spread in their rematch against Tulane. The Rebels dominated their previous meeting 45-10 behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who threw for 307 yards and rushed for 112 yards. If you wager $5 on Ole Miss at -7.5 and they win by eight or more points, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Winning bonus bet returns exclude the bonus amount.
  • Bonus bets appear within 72 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the CFP game

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome offer before Tulane and Ole Miss kick off:

  1. Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  2. Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place a $5 wager on any available betting market for the Tulane vs Ole Miss game.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current users beyond the new customer welcome offer. These rotating bonuses often include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel app regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced betting options for college football and other sports.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

