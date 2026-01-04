SI

FanDuel Promo Code Patriots vs Dolphins: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

Ryan Hagen

Get $250 in bonus bets with FanDuel promo code offer for Patriots vs Dolphins - no code needed, just bet $5 and win on Sunday's AFC East showdown.
The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a chance to earn $250 in bonus bets when betting on Patriots vs Dolphins this Sunday, Jan. 4. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New England looks to lock up the AFC's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs when they host Miami in this crucial Week 18 matchup, making it an ideal target for sportsbook promos.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Patriots vs Dolphins

This FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward: bet $5 on any market and receive $250 in bonus bets if your wager wins. No FanDuel promo code is needed to activate this FanDuel sign-up bonus. The terms and conditions include several important details for new users.

  • Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new FanDuel account.
  • Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
  • If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bet amounts are not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Miami and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if New England fails to cover or loses outright, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus amount itself.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bets for Patriots vs Dolphins on Sunday.

  1. Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  3. Place a $5 wager on Patriots vs Dolphins or any other available betting market.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Remember that no FanDuel promo code is required during registration. Your bonus bets will be valid for seven days once credited to your account. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses can be found in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. Current users can take advantage of profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other enhanced betting opportunities throughout the NFL season and beyond.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RYAN HAGEN

Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.

