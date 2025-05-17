FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Preakness Stakes $500 No Sweat Bet
The 2025 Preakness Stakes kicks off today at 6:50 PM ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD.
With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty not in the race, runner-up Journalism is the favorite to claim the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown. We like another horse to claim the title.
New FanDuel Racing customers can claim a $500 no-sweat bet after registering for the FanDuel Racing promo. If your first wager comes up short, you’ll get your entire stake back in Racing Credits, up to $500. No FanDuel Racing promo code is required.
What you need to know about the FanDuel Racing Preakness Stakes promo
FanDuel Racing is offering a lucrative welcome bonus for new users, and there is no FanDuel Racing promo code required. Just sign up and place a bet on any horse race. If your first wager doesn’t win, you’ll get up to $500 back in Racing Credit.
Racing Credit must be used within seven days and only for horse racing. It’s not valid on other FanDuel platforms like the sportsbook or casino. If your first bet is a winner, you keep the winnings but will not receive any Racing Credit.
More FanDuel Racing offers for all users
Here are some other Preakness Stakes promos available at FanDuel Racing:
Race of the Day
Place a win bet on the featured Race of the Day, and if your horse comes in second or third, you’ll get up to $5 back in bonus bets. It’s a nice way to get a kickback, even if your horse doesn’t win.
Money Back Special
FanDuel Racing’s Money Back Special allows you to place a win bet, and if your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 back in bonus bets. To qualify, the race needs at least six runners. For third-place coverage, a minimum of eight starters is required.
How to claim a $500 no sweat bet from FanDuel Racing
Follow these steps to claim offer:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to sign up with FanDuel Racing. Enter your details and download the FanDuel app or FanDuel Racing app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose your payment method and make a deposit to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Place your first bet.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet falls flat, you’ll get up to $500 in FanDuel Racing Credits, which must be used within seven days.
Where can I bet on Preakness Stakes in the US?
New bettors can place wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY.
You can also bet on horse racing directly through the FanDuel Racing app in the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NY, NM, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY.
