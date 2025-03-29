March Madness Betting Promos: Earn up to $1.9K in Bonuses + 10 Profit Boosts for the Elite Eight
With four unique March Madness betting promos available today, you can claim one offer for each Elite Eight matchup.
Click below to acquire the top sportsbook promos in the game from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager with the online sportsbook. If your wager doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund the full amount, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. Here’s how it works:
- You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money wager on any betting market.
- If you win, you will not receive a welcome bonus.
- If you lose a wager of less than $50, you’ll receive your stake back as one bonus bet.
- If you wager more than $50 and lose, you’ll get five bonus bets. Each bonus bet will be worth 20% of your first bet.
- BetMGM will remove unused bonus bets from your account after seven days.
- This March Madness betting promo is available for all March Madness games.
Regardless of the size of your initial wager, you’ll receive your full stake back in bonus bets if you lose. If possible, we recommend betting the maximum $1,500 to take full advantage of this offer from BetMGM.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on next 10 bets
Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW earns you 10 100% profit boosts when you create a new sports betting account and make a $1 bet. Here's how you can claim this welcome offer:
- Deposit a minimum of $10 and place a bet of at least $1 on any sports market.
- After you place your bet, Caesars will award you 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% profit boost.
- Wagers must have minimum odds of –10000, and the same odds requirement applies to bets made with the profit boost tokens.
- You can wager up to $25 with each token and win up to $2,500.
- All profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook will expire within 14 days.
- This March Madness promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness offer doesn’t include bonus bets, but you’ll receive profit boost tokens to enhance your next 10 bets during the tournament. Whether you want to increase your winnings on a favorite or double your payout on an underdog, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your 100% profit boosts.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
Sign up for a new betting account with FanDuel and earn $200 in bonus bets when you place a successful $5 real-money wager. See the terms and conditions below for more details:
- You do not need a FanDuel promo code to claim this offer.
- Click a link on this page to sign up with FanDuel and unlock your welcome bonus. You will need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to complete registration and claim this offer.
- You have to win your first $5 wager to get $200 in bonus bets.
- There are no odds restrictions associated with this promo.
- All FanDuel bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Claim this FanDuel March Madness betting promo before 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
Avoid risky, longshot bets with your first FanDuel wager. You must win this wager to receive your bonus, so be sure to put your $5 on a heavy favorite.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
You don’t need a DraftKings promo code to land a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Check out the key terms below:
- A minimum $5 deposit and wager is required.
- Win or lose, DraftKings will award you eight $25 bonus bets.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days or they will be removed from your account.
- This March Madness betting promo ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Unlike some other March Madness betting promos, this DraftKings welcome offer arrives regardless of the outcome of your first wager. Therefore, we recommend placing your $5 wager on big odds.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can bet on March Madness in the U.S. — but some states limit wagering to out-of-state teams and restrict betting on player props. Refer to the table below to see what’s fair game in your state.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
With up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens available, there are plenty of reasons to create new online sports betting accounts at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel and DraftKings. Here's a recap of the top March Madness betting promos:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.