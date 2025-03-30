March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Guaranteed Bonus Bets for Elite Eight
The last two Elite Eight regional finals go down today in Atlanta, GA, and Indianapolis, IN, with the winners earning spots in the Final Four.
DraftKings has an incredible new customer offer of $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for just a $5 wager. Your bet doesn’t need to win, and no DraftKings promo code is required. This deal ends today, so make sure to jump on it now.
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
DraftKings March Madness welcome bonus terms and conditions:
- There is no DraftKings promo code required.
- You must deposit and bet at least $5 to claim the bonus.
- You’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets regardless of the bet outcome.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days and are non-withdrawable.
- The expires on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
With $200 guaranteed bonus bets on the way, we’d recommend betting on some decently long odds to try making some dough with your $5 wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
The DraftKings ‘Promos’ section has all the daily March Madness offers, as well as profit boosts, contests, and more for various sports. Be sure to check it out when making your bets.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Follow the steps below to claim DraftKings’ terrific March Madness promo:
- Register: Click a link on this page to be directed to the DK website, where you can follow simple sign-up instructions.
- Make a deposit: Add a minimum of $5 to your account through one of the various banking methods.
- Place a bet: Make a $5 wager on any DraftKings market to claim your bonus. You’ll receive your bonus bets instantly — regardless of the outcome.
- Use your bonus: Enjoy your eight $25 bonus bets. Be sure to use them within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, March Madness betting is legal in the U.S. The table below will provide details on any restrictions in your state.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.