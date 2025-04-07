March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on National Championship & Get $250 in Bonus Bets if You Win
March Madness is set to conclude, with one final game determining who will be crowned 2025’s national champion. No. 1 seeds Florida and Houston will face off in the title game tonight for all the marbles.
If you're looking to get in on the betting action, FanDuel has you covered. You can claim $250 in bonus bets if you win your first wager of at least $5. Plus, no FanDuel promo code is needed to claim this bonus, making it even more enticing.
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
To qualify for FanDuel's welcome offer, be sure to review the following terms and conditions:
- You must click a link on this page to begin the registration process. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your registration when prompted.
- Deposit at least $5 and place a bet on any available market. If your bet wins, FanDuel will award you $250 in bonus bets.
- There are no minimum odds requirements to meet.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days, or they will expire.
- This promotion ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
For the best chance to qualify, place your $5 initial wager on a strong favorite. Remember, if your first bet loses, you will not receive the $250 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel offers various promotions beyond its welcome bonus. Check out the promos tab on the website or app to see the latest offers.
How to claim $250 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Claim your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Create your account: Click any link on this page to start your registration with FanDuel. You’ll need to enter your personal details and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and deposit at least $5 to activate the FanDuel promotion.
- Place your initial wager: Bet $5 or more on any available sports market.
- Claim your bonus: If your $5 bet wins, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets. These must be used within seven days on any FanDuel sports market.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can place bets on March Madness games as a resident of most states with licensed sports betting. However, some states have stricter regulations, particularly regarding college player props and betting on in-state teams. Check the table below to find out the rules for March Madness betting in your state.
Compare March Madness betting promos
You can unlock an additional $1,650 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens when you sign up for a new account with BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook.
Here’s a quick breakdown of each promotion:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.