A $1.5 Million Bet Just Dropped for Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 3
Game 3 of the NBA Finals won't decide the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks series, but there are 1.5 million reasons to care about it for one bettor.
A $1.5 million wager came in on Boston to win Game 3 of the Finals and take a 3-0 series lead at Hard Rock Bet. The Celtics are underdogs in this game (+105 for this bet, +114 at DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday morning), just the second time they've been underdogs in the last five months.
If the Celtics win, this bettor will win over $3 million!
Boston has not been an underdog all postseason, and it actually hasn't been favored by fewer than 6.5 points in any game. Here's a quick look at the latest odds.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total for Game 3
Spread
- Celtics +2.5 (-110)
- Mavericks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +114
- Mavericks: -135
Total
- 213 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston's odds have gone from +2 to +2.5 over the last 24 hours with the news that Kristaps Porzingis has a new leg injury and is now questionable for Game 3.
It's been reported that Porzingis will attempt to play, but it's possible that he's either unable to go or not nearly as effective due to the injury.
Boston has been dominant on the road this postseason, going 6-0 straight up -- which is a great sign for this bettor.
Not only that, but the Celtics have spent most of the playoffs without Porzingis, and yet they've only lost two total games.
Oddsmakers are giving Dallas the edge at home in Game 3, but this bettor could end up with an insanely huge pay day if Boston goes up 3-0 on Wednesday night.
