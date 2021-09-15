NFL Betting Week 2 Preview: Early Line Movement & Odds Tracking

An exciting Week 1 of NFL action is in the books, and sports bettors witnessed underdogs heavily rule the wagering outcome. In the opening week, underdogs went 12-4 ATS witnessing nine outright upsets (Houston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Arizona, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati, Miami, New Orleans and Las Vegas). The action will return in Week 2 with an NFC East battle between the Washington Football Club and the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Washington Football Team is currently a 3.5-point home favorite with a total sitting on the game at 40.5 at SI Sportsbook.

SI Sportsbook is offering new and existing users some great can’t-miss promos, including $50 in free bets as well as boosted odds on SI Special parlays and special wagers! To take advantage of these opportunities at SI Sportsbook click here.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves on the weekend slate.

NFL Week 2 Games ‘On The Move’

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Moneyline: New England (-250) | New York (+210)

New England (-250) | New York (+210) Spread : NE +6 (-110) | NYJ +6 (-110)

: NE +6 (-110) | NYJ +6 (-110) Total : 42.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 42.5 (-110)

: 42.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 42.5 (-110) Game Info: September 19, 2020 1:00 pm ET | CBS

Bettors are strongly backing Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots at SI Sportsbook as near full touchdown road favorites. The Patriots burned many bettors when they were upset, 17-16, by the Miami Dolphins in their 2021 home opener. However, bettors are back for another 'bite of the apple' believing Belichick will not allow a second straight loss against an inexperienced Jets squad. New York struggled to protect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson allowing six sacks in a 19-14 road loss at Carolina. The respected and public action has not wavered in their monetary support despite the Patriots running game's shaky start after both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in critical spots in Week 1. The line move of the Patriots as a 3.5-point favorite has moved sizably, now displaying New England as 6-point road favorites. The shift makes sense since the Patriots have been a solid team to support at the betting windows when they face the Jets - owning a 5-2 ATS mark over the last seven meetings between the bitter rivals.

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 69% of money on New England

: 69% of money on New England Line Move: Patriots -3.5 to -6

2021 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

NYJ : 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-0 ATS, Away: 0-1 ATS)

: 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-0 ATS, Away: 0-1 ATS) NE: 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-1 ATS; Away: 0-0 ATS)

2020 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

NYJ : 6-10 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 2-6 ATS)

: 6-10 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 2-6 ATS) NE: 7-9 ATS (Home: 5-3 ATS, Away: 2-6 ATS)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

Moneyline : Denver (-250) | Jacksonville (+210)

: Denver (-250) | Jacksonville (+210) Spread : DEN -5.5 (-120) | JAX +5.5 (+100)

: DEN -5.5 (-120) | JAX +5.5 (+100) Total : 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

: 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110) Game Info: September 19, 2020 1:00 pm ET | CBS

Jacksonville was dominated in Week 1 by the Houston Texans. They've become a team that bettors are heavily fading in Week 2 at SI Sportsbook. The Jaguars will host a red-hot Denver Broncos club on Sunday that won 27-13 over the Giants last weekend. Veteran running back Melvin Gordon looked the best he has in several years, posting 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. Despite losing star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the next four-to-six weeks with a high ankle sprain, money continues to arrive investing that the strong Denver (-5.5) running game as well their stout defense will easily handle the inexperienced Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars as the line has moved four points off the opening number (-1.5).

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 76% of money on Denver

: 76% of money on Denver Line Move: Denver -1.5 to -5.5

2021 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

DEN : 1-0 ATS (Home: 0-0 ATS, Away: 1-0 ATS)

: 1-0 ATS (Home: 0-0 ATS, Away: 1-0 ATS) JAX: 0-0 ATS (Home: 0-1 ATS, Away: 0-0 ATS)

2020 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

DEN : 9-7 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 5-3 ATS)

: 9-7 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 5-3 ATS) JAX: 7-9 ATS (Home: 3-5 ATS, Away: 4-4 ATS)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

SI Recommends

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks

Moneyline : Tennessee (+195) | Seattle (-225)

: Tennessee (+195) | Seattle (-225) Spread : TEN +5.5 (-110) | SEA -5.5 (-110)

: TEN +5.5 (-110) | SEA -5.5 (-110) Total : 54.5– Over (-110) | Under 54.5 (-110)

: 54.5– Over (-110) | Under 54.5 (-110) Game Info: September 19, 2020 4:25 pm ET | FOX

Bettors are strongly backing Russell Wilson and the Seahawks for the second consecutive week at home against Tennessee. Seattle looked impressive on the offensive side of the ball in their 28-16 road victory over Indianapolis. Wideout Tyler Lockett caught four of five targets for 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This game was offered with Seattle as 3-point home favorites in early wagering, but following Tennessee's lackluster effort in Week 1, the line has moved to the Seahawks as a 5.5-point home demand at SI Sportsbook. Both respected and public money believe that Derrick Henry and the Titans running game could struggle for the second straight week after the star back only gained 58 yards rushing in a 38-13 loss at home to Arizona. The total, which opened at 52.5, has received strong support to the over pushing the line up to 54.5.

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 63% of money on Seattle

: 63% of money on Seattle Line Move: Seahawks -3 to -5.5

2021 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

TEN : 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-1 ATS, Away: 0-0 ATS)

: 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-1 ATS, Away: 0-0 ATS) SEA: 1-0 ATS (Home: 0-0 ATS, Away: 1-0 ATS)

2020 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

TEN : 7-9 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 3-5 ATS)

: 7-9 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 3-5 ATS) SEA: 8-8 ATS (Home: 6-2 ATS, Away: 2-6 ATS)

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Moneyline: Kansas City (-188) | Baltimore (+163)

Spread: KC -3.5 (-110) | BAL +3.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 54.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 19, 2020 8:20 pm ET | NBC

Baltimore blew a 14-point lead in a wild 33-27 overtime loss on Monday at Las Vegas. Bettors do not believe that the Ravens will rebound off a short week. In Week 2, Baltimore is hosting Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes was in peak form, passing for 337 yards and three touchdowns while adding another on the ground in the club's come-from-behind 33-29 win over Cleveland. This game opened in early wagering at 'pick but has since moved to the Chiefs as a strong 3.5-point favorite at SI Sportsbook. The biggest key in this matchup will come down to how well Ravens star Lamar Jackson can mentally shake off two late-game fumbles that prevented the Ravens from earning a road win in Las Vegas. Sunday Night Football will once again be a must-watch when these star signal-callers face off under the bright lights. The Chiefs have owned their AFC rival posting a 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS mark in the last four meetings between the clubs.

BY THE NUMBERS

Public Betting : 73% of money on Kansas City

: 73% of money on Kansas City Line Move: ‘Pick to Kansas City -3.5

2021 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

KC : 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-1 ATS, Away: 0-0 ATS)

: 0-1 ATS (Home: 0-1 ATS, Away: 0-0 ATS) BAL: 0-0 ATS (Home: 0-0 ATS, Away: 0-1 ATS)

2020 AGAINST THE SPREAD RECORD

KC : 7-9 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 3-5 ATS)

: 7-9 ATS (Home: 4-4 ATS, Away: 3-5 ATS) BAL: 10-5-1 ATS (Home: 5-3 ATS, Away: 5-2-1 ATS)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.