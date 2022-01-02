Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, picking up 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Pitts has put together 240 yards (on 15 grabs).

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

