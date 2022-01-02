Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has 64 catches (101 targets) and paces the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, picking up 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per grab).
- Over his last three outings, Pitts has put together 240 yards (on 15 grabs).
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
