Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Championship Game will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Edwards-Helaire's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals are 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bills, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball seven times for 60 yards (8.6 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 60 rushing yards on seven carries (20.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

