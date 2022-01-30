Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The AFC Championship Game will see Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

He has added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 119, or 27.6%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Edwards-Helaire's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bengals are 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bills, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball seven times for 60 yards (8.6 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 60 rushing yards on seven carries (20.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

