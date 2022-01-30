Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times and has totaled 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his one matchup against the Chiefs, Chase's 266 receiving yards total is 179.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (86.5).
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Chase will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Chase totaled 109 yards on five receptions (averaging 21.8 yards per grab).
- Chase's 16 grabs (22 targets) have netted him 251 yards (83.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
