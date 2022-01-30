Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Championship Game will see Chase's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times and has totaled 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his one matchup against the Chiefs, Chase's 266 receiving yards total is 179.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (86.5).

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.

This week Chase will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Chase totaled 109 yards on five receptions (averaging 21.8 yards per grab).

Chase's 16 grabs (22 targets) have netted him 251 yards (83.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

