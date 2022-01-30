Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Championship Game will see Chase's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times and has totaled 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his one matchup against the Chiefs, Chase's 266 receiving yards total is 179.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (86.5).
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • This week Chase will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Chase totaled 109 yards on five receptions (averaging 21.8 yards per grab).
  • Chase's 16 grabs (22 targets) have netted him 251 yards (83.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

