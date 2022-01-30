Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship round.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in 10 of 19 games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in six of 19 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 0.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 51.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 8.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 10-9-0 this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over 12 times in 19 opportunities (63.2%).

This year, the Chiefs rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals give up (22.1).

Kansas City is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Chiefs average 46.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (350.8).

When Kansas City picks up over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has 12 wins against the spread in 19 games this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 42.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 19 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs surrender (21.4).

When Cincinnati records more than 21.4 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs give up per matchup (368.9).

In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 368.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 6-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, at home this year.

The Chiefs are 3-1 ATS as 7.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Kansas City has hit the over in six of nine games at home this season.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 51.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 7.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight road games, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

Bengals away games this season average 44.7 total points, 9.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

