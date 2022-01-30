Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins' 74 receptions have gotten him 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times.
  • Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Higgins recorded seven catches for 96 yards.
  • Higgins has accumulated eight catches for 106 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive