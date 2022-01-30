Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins' 74 receptions have gotten him 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Higgins recorded seven catches for 96 yards.
- Higgins has accumulated eight catches for 106 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
