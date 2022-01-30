There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' 74 receptions have gotten him 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Higgins recorded seven catches for 96 yards.

Higgins has accumulated eight catches for 106 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

