Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has put together a 1,125-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 92 passes on 134 targets.
- Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his two matchups against the Bengals, Kelce's 60 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).
- Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Kelce hauled in eight passes for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kelce has collected 238 receiving yards (79.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 balls on 21 targets over his last three outings.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
