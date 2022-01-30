Skip to main content
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has put together a 1,125-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 92 passes on 134 targets.
  • Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his two matchups against the Bengals, Kelce's 60 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).
  • Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Kelce hauled in eight passes for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Kelce has collected 238 receiving yards (79.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 balls on 21 targets over his last three outings.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

