Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put together a 1,125-yard season so far (66.2 per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 92 passes on 134 targets.

Kelce has been the target of 19.9% (134 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (16 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his two matchups against the Bengals, Kelce's 60 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).

Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Kelce hauled in eight passes for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has collected 238 receiving yards (79.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 balls on 21 targets over his last three outings.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

