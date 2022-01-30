Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has accumulated 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.
- Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Boyd has averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd totaled 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- Boyd has recorded 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes on eight targets in his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive