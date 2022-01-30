Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Boyd, who takes to the field at 3:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has accumulated 67 catches for 828 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 48.7 receiving yards.

Boyd has been the target of 16.9% (94 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Boyd has averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd totaled 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).

Boyd has recorded 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in six passes on eight targets in his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

