Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 150-yard performance against the Bills on 11 catches and scored one touchdown.

Hill's 17 grabs (21 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

