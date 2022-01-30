Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 150-yard performance against the Bills on 11 catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Hill's 17 grabs (21 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

