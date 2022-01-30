Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bengals are allowing 264.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 150-yard performance against the Bills on 11 catches and scored one touchdown.
- Hill's 17 grabs (21 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive