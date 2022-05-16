Preakness 147: Post Positions & Opening Betting Odds

There will not be a Triple Crown champion in horse racing this year after the owners of this year’s massive Kentucky Derby 80-1 upset winner Rich Strike decided to skip the Preakness Stakes and instead point his training for the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

Epicenter, who finished second in the Derby after going off as the post-time favorite, will once again take on the role of favoritism after being installed at odds of 6/5 on the morning line, breaking from post No. 8. Early Voting, who was last seen finishing second to Mo Donegal in the Wood Memorial on April 9, drew post No. 5 and is listed at odds of 7/2.

According to the oddsmakers, of all the newcomers in the field, D. Wayne Lukas’ Kentucky Oaks filly slots as the third overall morning-line odds of 9/2 breaking from post position No. 4, looking to become just the seventh filly ever to win the Preakness.

NBC will televise live coverage of the Preakness and an exciting undercard of racing on May 21.

Let’s look at the field and the opening odds following the post position draw earlier today for the illustrious race.

Odds courtesy of PreaknessStakes.com

2022 PREAKNESS STAKES BETTING PROFILES

Simplification (6-1)

POST NUMBER: No. 1

JOCKEY: John Velazquez / TRAINER: Antonio Sano

RECORD: 8 starts: 3-1-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 99

Creative Minister (10-1)

POST NUMBER: No. 2

JOCKEY: Brian Hernandez Jr. / TRAINER: Kenny McPeek

RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 108

Fenwick (50-1)

POST NUMBER: No. 3

JOCKEY: Florent Geroux / TRAINER: Kevin McKathan

RECORD: 6 starts: 1-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 91

Secret Oath (9/2)

POST NUMBER: No. 4

JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: D. Wayne Lukas

RECORD: 8 starts: 5-0-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 105

Early Voting (7/2)

POST NUMBER: No. 5

JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: Chad Brown

RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 102

Happy Jack (30-1)

POST NUMBER: No. 6

JOCKEY: Tyler Gaffalione / TRAINER: Doug O'Neill

RECORD: 5 starts: 1-0-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 98

Armagnac (12-1)

POST NUMBER: No. 7

JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz Jr. / TRAINER: Tim Yakteen

RECORD: 5 starts: 2-0-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 92

Epicenter (6/5)

POST NUMBER: No. 8

JOCKEY: Joel Rosario / TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen

RECORD: 7 starts: 4-2-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97

Skippylongstocking (20-1)

POST NUMBER: No. 9

JOCKEY: Junior Alvarado / TRAINER: Ricky Courville

RECORD: 9 starts: 2-1-2

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100

