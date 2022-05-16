Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Rich Strike, Kentucky Derby Winner, Will Skip Preakness
Rich Strike, Kentucky Derby Winner, Will Skip Preakness

Preakness 147: Post Positions & Opening Betting Odds

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 6/5 favorite in a field of nine for the 147th Preakness Stakes

There will not be a Triple Crown champion in horse racing this year after the owners of this year’s massive Kentucky Derby 80-1 upset winner Rich Strike decided to skip the Preakness Stakes and instead point his training for the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

Epicenter, who finished second in the Derby after going off as the post-time favorite, will once again take on the role of favoritism after being installed at odds of 6/5 on the morning line, breaking from post No. 8. Early Voting, who was last seen finishing second to Mo Donegal in the Wood Memorial on April 9, drew post No. 5 and is listed at odds of 7/2.

According to the oddsmakers, of all the newcomers in the field, D. Wayne Lukas’ Kentucky Oaks filly slots as the third overall morning-line odds of 9/2 breaking from post position No. 4, looking to become just the seventh filly ever to win the Preakness.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Be sure to check back here at SI Gambling on Friday as I will have a full betting breakdown with exotic wagers as we look to go back-to-back after nailing the 2021 Preakness winner Rombauer as our top longshot winner at odds of 11-1 as well as the exacta at odds of 49-1 and topped off with a score in the trifecta at odds of 163-1!

NBC will televise live coverage of the Preakness and an exciting undercard of racing on May 21.

Let’s look at the field and the opening odds following the post position draw earlier today for the illustrious race.

Odds courtesy of PreaknessStakes.com

Odds courtesy of PreaknessStakes.com

2022 PREAKNESS STAKES BETTING PROFILES

Simplification (6-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 1
JOCKEY: John Velazquez / TRAINER: Antonio Sano
RECORD: 8 starts: 3-1-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 99

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Creative Minister (10-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 2
JOCKEY: Brian Hernandez Jr. / TRAINER: Kenny McPeek
RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 108

Fenwick (50-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 3
JOCKEY: Florent Geroux / TRAINER: Kevin McKathan
RECORD: 6 starts: 1-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 91

Secret Oath (9/2)
POST NUMBER: No. 4
JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: D. Wayne Lukas
RECORD: 8 starts: 5-0-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 105

Early Voting (7/2)
POST NUMBER: No. 5
JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: Chad Brown
RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 102

Happy Jack (30-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 6
JOCKEY: Tyler Gaffalione / TRAINER: Doug O'Neill
RECORD: 5 starts: 1-0-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 98

Armagnac (12-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 7
JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz Jr. / TRAINER: Tim Yakteen
RECORD: 5 starts: 2-0-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 92

Epicenter (6/5)
POST NUMBER: No. 8
JOCKEY: Joel Rosario / TRAINER: Steven M. Asmussen
RECORD: 7 starts: 4-2-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97

Skippylongstocking (20-1)
POST NUMBER: No. 9
JOCKEY: Junior Alvarado / TRAINER: Ricky Courville
RECORD: 9 starts: 2-1-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah
Soccer

Klopp: ’No Doubt’ Salah, Van Dijk Will Play in UCL Final

The two stars were injured in Liverpool’s FA Cup final win vs. Chelsea but will be back in time for the May 28 European final in Paris.

By Avi Creditor
Arsenal-Newcastle
Soccer

Arsenal Falls at Newcastle, Tilts Top-Four Race Toward Spurs

Disaster struck the Gunners at St James’ Park, and now they need a win and a load of help from last-place Norwich to return to the Champions League.

By Associated Press
Lil Wayne sitting in the front row of a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mark Cuban Trolls Lil Wayne After Tweet About Luka Doncic

The Mavericks owner tweeted a picture of the rapper along with some of his own song lyrics.

By Joseph Salvador
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor
Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the fourth quarter of a game.
Play
NBA

Suns HC Williams Rips Patrick Beverley for Chris Paul Comments

The Suns coach barely dignified the Timberwolves point guard’s earlier remarks with a response.

By Zach Koons
Coleen Rooney testifies vs. Rebekah Vardy
Soccer

Rooney Testifies in Wagatha Christie Libel Trial

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel after their infamous incident on social media, with the latter carrying out a sting to uncover who was leaking stories to tabloids.

By Associated Press
Todd-Boehly-Chelsea-Sale-Update
Soccer

U.K. Government Yet to Approve Chelsea Sale to Boehly

Roman Abramovich’s sanction-induced sale of the club is not yet at the finish line, and time is of the essence.

By Associated Press
Oct 15, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half at FTX Arena.
Play
Betting

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview: Celtics Favored Over No. 1 Heat

Betting analysis for the Eastern Conference finals between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Boston. The Celtics are favored at SI Sportsbook to win the series.

By Kyle Wood