Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Colts have hit the under in 13 of their last 15 games.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11.



The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).



Interim head coach Jeff Saturday led the Colts to a 25-20 upset road win over Las Vegas as 4.5-point underdogs in his NFL coaching in Week 10. Last week, Indianapolis handed the ball back to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan which resulted in the club ending a three-game SU and ATS losing streak.

Moneyline: Eagles (-275) | Colts (+225)

Spread: PHI -6.5 (-110) | IND +6.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS



Eagles Straight-Up Record: 8-1

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 5-4



Colts Straight-Up Record: 4-5-1

Colts Against The Spread Record: 4-6



Odds and Betting Insights

Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts, who have combined for 13 rushing touchdowns, will encounter a Colts run defense stout against opposing running backs, only allowing eight rushing touchdowns on the ground.

The injury to Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is a massive blow to Philadelphia's offense. The fifth-year tight end is one of the club's top passing options, ranking second on the team in receiving yards (544) while tied for second with wideout DeVonta Smith in receiving touchdowns (3).

Nick Sirianni's crew, who leads the NFL in takeaways (20), will face a Colts club that has turned the ball over the second-most times (18) of any team.

In their victory last week, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had his best game since Week 1, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown. Taylor finds a favorable matchup against an Eagles defense that ranks 20th against the run surrendering 124.8 yards per game on the ground this season.

