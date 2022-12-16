Fresno State is a small favorite against Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

The second edition of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl features Fresno State battling Washington State at SoFi Stadium.

The Bulldogs have won eight straight games, including a win over Boise State in the Mountain West championship game, after an early-season loss to the Broncos.

Washington State secured a bowl berth despite finishing below .500 in the Pac-12. The Cougars won three of their final four games to secure their 7-5 record.

Both teams rank in the top 33 in points allowed, with Fresno State (20.5) slightly better, but the over/under of 53 indicates the offenses could enjoy success.

This game features an interesting quarterback battle between Washington State’s Cameron Ward and Fresno State’s Jake Haener.

Washington State vs. Fresno State LA Bowl Odds

Spread: Washington State +4 (-110) | Fresno State -4 (-110)

WSU (+145) | FRES (-200) Total: 53 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

53 – Over (-110) | Under (-118) Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Dec. 17, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC Location: Sofi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.

Washington State Straight-Up Record: 7-5

Washington State Against the Spread Record: 8-4

Fresno State Straight-Up Record: 9-4

Fresno State Against the Spread Record: 6-7

Odds and Betting Insight

Washington State fares better against the spread (ATS) than Fresno State but the key stat to know is that Cougars games went under the projection nine times. Washington’s 3-9 record against the over marked one of the worst in FBS.

That’s not to say the Cougars’ games can’t be high-scoring affairs, though, as each of their last four games has featured at least 46 points.

Fresno State has covered in three straight games and four of five, while the under has cashed in its last two victories.

