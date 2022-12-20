Skip to main content
College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia
A pair of 6-6 teams meet in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 27 when favored Memphis battles Utah State at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Memphis enters this game having lost five of seven, including a 34-31 setback against SMU in its regular-season finale. The Tigers can light up the scoreboard with their 35.1 points per game average, but they surrender 27.3 points per game.

Utah State won three of its final four games to qualify for a bowl game but lost last time out to Boise State, 42-23. The Aggies could have a hard time keeping up with Memphis since they average just 23.3 points per game while allowing 30.6.

It doesn’t help that Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. has opted out of this game. He rushed for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Utah State vs. Memphis First Responder Bowl Odds

  • Spread: Utah State +7.5 (-118) | Memphis -7.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: USU (+220) | MEM (-333)
  • Total: 61.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)
  • Game Info: Dec. 27, 2022 | 3:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas, Texas

Utah State Straight-Up Record: 6-6
Utah State Against the Spread Record: 6-6

Memphis Straight-Up Record: 6-6
Memphis Against the Spread Record: 4-8

Odds and Betting Insights

Neither team excelled against the spread (ATS) this year, with Utah State posting a disappointing 4-8 mark. The Aggies did cover in two of their last four games but are just 2-4 ATS and 1-5 straight-up (SU) this season as an underdog.

Memphis covered in each of its last three games, including twice as a favorite, and is 4-3 ATS and 6-1 SU when laying points.

The Tigers’ games often go above the total, with eight of 12 going above the projection, while only five Aggies’ games did. The teams are trending in opposite directions in this category, though, with three of Utah State’s last four games going above the projection and the under cashing in Memphis’s last three games.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

