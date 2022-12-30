The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.

The Bills (12-3) are currently favored by 2.5, though the Bengals (11-4) are at home and on a seven-game win streak. Both quarterbacks are elite and could shine in this matchup, but there isn’t a lot of value in their props, so here are a few other plays focusing on their supporting casts.

Joe Mixon over 50.5 rushing yards (-125)

Joe Mixon over 24.5 receiving yards (-120)

Mixon has logged an average of 15 attempts and 60.5 rushing yards per game this year. Even if we project conservatively and he only runs the ball 12 times on Monday, the Bills have allowed 4.66 yards per carry across the past eight weeks – and that would put Mixon just over this number. Last week, Mixon ran the ball 16 times for 65 yards vs. a much tougher Patriots run defense.

Mixon has also been targeted a whopping 15 times across the last two contests, and he exceeded this mark in both of them. He’s had 26-plus receiving yards in eight of 13 games played this year.

Devin Singletary over 10.5 receiving yards (-138)

The Bengals have allowed 32 receiving yards per game to running backs this season and 38 per game across the last seven contests. Singletary can easily exceed this with just a few catches from Josh Allen, who has been targeting him more lately.

Tee Higgins over 68.5 receiving yards (-120)

Higgins leads all Bengals receivers with 1,022 yards for an average of 68 yards per game. This should be a good spot for him as the Bills have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to wideouts across the past eight games, for an average of 172 per game. Ja’Marr Chase will also be involved, but the prop for HIggins is lower, so that’s the one I’m taking.

