Pelicans-Celtics NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

The shorthanded Pelicans head to TD Garden on Wednesday, where the Celtics have the opportunity to secure the season sweep.

Boston beat New Orleans at Smoothie King Center when it was closer to full health in November, and it again has the advantage in availability for the second and final meeting of the year between the two teams. Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are both out for Willie Green's team, and Herbert Jones (back) is doubtful. Joe Mazulla's squad isn't at peak health, with Marcus Smart (knee) and Robert Williams III (knee) both questionable, but the C's certainly have the edge when it comes to star power with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown active.

The Pelicans are in the midst of a five-game road trip, which they are 1–1 on so far. Meanwhile, the Celtics are wrapping up a short two-game homestand before they also hit the road. Boston has won their last three heading into Wednesday's contest.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Pelicans +9.5 (-110) | Celtics -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NO (+330) | BOS (-500)

Total: 231.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pelicans Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 25–16Against The Spread Record: 21–20

Over/Under Record: 24–17

Points Per Game (Rank): 117.4 (4)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 113.0 (14)

Celtics Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 29–12

Against The Spread Record: 22–19

Over/Under Record: 20–19–2

Points Per Game (Rank): 118.5 (2)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 112.6 (13)



Spread Bet: Celtics -9.5 (-110)

This is a large spread for two teams of this caliber, and it's the largest underdog spot of the season for the Pelicans. But considering what they're missing with Williamson, Ingram and Jones out and the Celtics' success at TD Garden, it's easy to see the East's No. 1 seed handling its business at home with a double-digit win.



Williamson also missed the first matchup in New Orleans, which Boston won, 117-109, behind a three-point barrage. The road has not been kind to the Pelicans, who are 8–11 in away games even after a 20-point win in Washington against the Bradley Beal-less Wizards on Monday. The C’s have won their last five at home, including a 21-point victory against the Bucks on Christmas.



With its best wing defender and two of its three leading scorers sidelined, New Orleans isn’t going to put up much of a fight in Boston.

Over/Under Bet: Under 231.5 (-110)

The under hit in the first game with the Pelicans closer to full strength. The total in that contest was set at 227, and the teams combined for 226. This line is set a bit higher, and the over has been hitting for both teams lately. It's delivered in three of the last five games for New Orleans, and it's 2–2–1 for Boston over that same stretch.



Even though the C's got the best of the Pelicans from deep last game, defending the three is one of their biggest strengths. If New Orleans limits Tatum and Brown from the outside, Boston's final point tally should stay in check. The Pelicans like to push the ball more than the Celtics, but both teams are outside the top 10 in pace.

Prop Bet: Jonas Valanciunas Over 10.5 Rebounds (-118)

The Celtics are not an intimidating team on the glass. They rank in the middle of the league in rebounding percentage, while the Pelicans are in the top five. Valanciunas is a big reason why. He leads the team at just under 10 boards per game, and he's grabbed 10 or more in each of his last five games for an average of 12.2 so far in January.



He underperformed on the glass in the first matchup against Boston with just four rebounds, an outlier performance. Without Williamson, Ingram or Jones, New Orleans needs Valanciunas to control the paint, and the lane could be even more open for him if Robert Williams III (knee) is ruled out.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.