Bengals-Bills AFC Divisional Round Player Props to Target

Target these four player props for Sunday’s divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills, including two receiving and two rushing props.

The second-seeded Bills host the third-seeded Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. This is the matchup we didn’t get to see in Week 17, and it promises to be an exciting one as two of the most talented young teams in the league battle to move on to the AFC championship game.

The game total at SI Sportsbook is set at 48.5 with the Bills favored by five. Both teams have top offenses and defenses and are coming in on major win streaks. The Bengals will be looking to make it 10 in a row, while the Bills will be looking to win their ninth straight on the way to the AFC Championship game.

If you want to get in on more of the action on Sunday, here are some player props that are also presenting early value at SI Sportsbook.

Bengals-Bills AFC Divisional Round Player Props

Allen averages 47.5 rushing yards per game this season and though on paper it looks like the Bengals are tough vs. quarterbacks, allowing only 14.5 rushing yards per game, they haven’t faced many quarterbacks that can move like Allen. The Bengals gave up 54 ground yards to Tyler Huntley last week and 58 to Lamar Jackson in Week 5. Add to that a possibly snowy game, and I’ll roll with the over.

The Bills have allowed 81.5 rushing yards per game this year to running backs and Mixon is the bell cow for Cincinnati. He averaged 15 attempts per game during the regular season, while the Bills allowed 4.25 yards per attempt. Yes, Joe Burrow will air it out, but Cincinnati will need to open up the passing game by keeping them honest on the ground. The weather could also work in Mixon’s favor.

The Bengals’ defense has been excellent all year - except vs. tight ends. Cincinnati has allowed the eighth-most yards per game to the position for an average of 60 per contest. Even Mark Andrews looked alive last weekend with five catches for 73 yards vs. Cincinnati. Knox should see a few extra targets Sunday.

If the Bengals are going to have a shot at winning, Chase will be involved. Many SI analysts are picking the Bengals for an upset, and I am definitely taking the Bengals plus the points. Chase averages 87.2 yards per game this year, and he had 84 last week vs. the Ravens. The Bills allowed 220 passing yards per game across the last seven contests, and I’ll make the bet that Chase can nab 83 of them. If the Bengals play from behind as SI Sportsbook expects, that’s all the better for Chase.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.