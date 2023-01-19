Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Player Props to Target

The Giants and Eagles will battle for the third time this season when they meet Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC divisional playoff game.

Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, in Weeks 14 and 18, and is favored by a little more than a touchdown on its home field. The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the conference, earned a bye for wild-card weekend. Meanwhile, New York upset Minnesota on the road in Round 1 to set up this NFC East rematch between rivals.

The over/under for this contest is set at 47.5, the second-lowest of the four divisional games but still a healthy total. Below are three player props for the Giants-Eagles divisional round matchup that can be found at SI Sportsbook.

Daniel Jones rushed for 78 yards last week in Minnesota. John Jones/USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones Under 44.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Jones ran all over the Vikings’ defense last week to the tune of 17 carries for 78 yards. Running the quarterback was working and the Giants stuck with it, all the way to an upset win. To put it mildly, Philadelphia’s defense is on an entirely different level than Minnesota’s. Jones carried the ball just four times in Week 14 against the Eagles, which tied a season-low, and he gained 26 yards. He got sacked just as many times as he ran that game. This unit, which led the league in sacks, will try to force the Giants to beat it through the air, where it allowed the fewest yards per game in the league.

Dallas Goedert Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Goedert came just short of hitting this mark in the one game he played against New York this year. In Week 18, he caught six passes for 46 yards. For the season, Goedert averaged 58.5 receiving yards per game and he was a perfect safety blanket for Jalen Hurts over the middle of the field. The Giants allowed the 10th-most receiving yards in the regular season to tight ends (54.2 per game) and just last week T.J. Hockenson torched them for his second 100-yard game in as many tries.

DeVonta Smith Over 5.5 Receptions (+105)

Smith totaled 12 catches in two games against New York this season—five in the first meeting and seven in the second. The second-year receiver set the franchise record for catches in a season by a wide receiver with 95 for an average of 5.6 per game. Smith caught seven or more passes in each of his last three games, though two of those were with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. In 15 games with Hurts under center, he cleared this mark six times. Not many players saw more targets this year than Smith, so the opportunity to hit six catches will certainly be there, and at plus odds, no less.

