SI

2024-25 Hart Trophy Odds: Betting Lines to Win NHL MVP

Iain MacMillan

Jun 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid poses with the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Jun 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid poses with the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If you didn't already know, the NHL MVP award is named the Hart Memorial Trophy, given each year to the most valuable player to his team in the National Hockey League.

With the Opening Night of the 2024-25 season finally here, it's time to take a look at the top odds to win the award at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign. Can Connor McDavid win it for the fourth time? Will Nathan MacKinnon win it in back-to-back years? Is there an unknown dark horse that can make a run at the award?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

NHL MVP Odds for 2024-25 Season

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Connor McDavid +150
  • Nathan MacKinnon +500
  • Auston Matthews +850
  • Jack Hughes +1100
  • Nikita Kucherov +1800
  • Leon Draisaitl +2000
  • Cale Makar +2000
  • David Pastrnak +2000
  • Kirill Kaprizov +2000
  • Connor Bedard +3000
  • Matthew Tkachuk +3000
  • Jason Robertson +4000
  • Quinn Hughes +4000
  • Artemi Panarin +4000

Hart Trophy News: McDavid Favored Before Opening Night

It will likely come as a surprise to no one that Connor McDavid, wildly viewed as the best hockey player on the planet, is the betting favorite to win the award for a fourth time at +150 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 40% chance of winning it.

He finished third in points last season with 132, despite missing six games throughout the season. He was also one of two players to finish the year with 100 assists.

The top three names on the odds list this season also happen to be the three most recent players to win the award; Nathan MacKinnon, McDavid, and Auston Matthews. The last player not named MacKinnon, McDavid, or Matthews to win the ward was Leon Draisaitl in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Hart Trophy Prediction: Bet on Jack Hughes

McDavid, MacKinnon, and Matthews are the rightful favorites but I'd make the argument the best value lies with Jack Hughes at 11-1.

Hughes recorded 74 points last season but missed 20 games. If you break it down to points per game, he finished 13th with 1.19. Now, at 23 years old, Hughes is expected to take a significant step forward this season and he'll play for a much-improved Devils team, who will be top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

It's time for the No. 1 overall pick from 2019 to establish himself as a top-five player in the NHL. If he does exactly that, he'll be a great bet to win the Hart Trophy at 11-1.

Hart Trophy Past Winners

YEAR

PLAYER

2023-24

Nathan MacKinnon

2022-23

Connor McDavid

2021-22

Auston Matthews

2020-21

Connor McDavid

2019-20

Leon Draisaitl

2018-19

Nikita Kucherov

2017-18

Taylor Hall

2016-17

Connor McDavid

2015-16

Patrick Kane

2014-15

Carey Price

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting