2024-25 Hart Trophy Odds: Betting Lines to Win NHL MVP
If you didn't already know, the NHL MVP award is named the Hart Memorial Trophy, given each year to the most valuable player to his team in the National Hockey League.
With the Opening Night of the 2024-25 season finally here, it's time to take a look at the top odds to win the award at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign. Can Connor McDavid win it for the fourth time? Will Nathan MacKinnon win it in back-to-back years? Is there an unknown dark horse that can make a run at the award?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
NHL MVP Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Connor McDavid +150
- Nathan MacKinnon +500
- Auston Matthews +850
- Jack Hughes +1100
- Nikita Kucherov +1800
- Leon Draisaitl +2000
- Cale Makar +2000
- David Pastrnak +2000
- Kirill Kaprizov +2000
- Connor Bedard +3000
- Matthew Tkachuk +3000
- Jason Robertson +4000
- Quinn Hughes +4000
- Artemi Panarin +4000
Hart Trophy News: McDavid Favored Before Opening Night
It will likely come as a surprise to no one that Connor McDavid, wildly viewed as the best hockey player on the planet, is the betting favorite to win the award for a fourth time at +150 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 40% chance of winning it.
He finished third in points last season with 132, despite missing six games throughout the season. He was also one of two players to finish the year with 100 assists.
The top three names on the odds list this season also happen to be the three most recent players to win the award; Nathan MacKinnon, McDavid, and Auston Matthews. The last player not named MacKinnon, McDavid, or Matthews to win the ward was Leon Draisaitl in the 2019-2020 campaign.
Hart Trophy Prediction: Bet on Jack Hughes
McDavid, MacKinnon, and Matthews are the rightful favorites but I'd make the argument the best value lies with Jack Hughes at 11-1.
Hughes recorded 74 points last season but missed 20 games. If you break it down to points per game, he finished 13th with 1.19. Now, at 23 years old, Hughes is expected to take a significant step forward this season and he'll play for a much-improved Devils team, who will be top contenders in the Eastern Conference.
It's time for the No. 1 overall pick from 2019 to establish himself as a top-five player in the NHL. If he does exactly that, he'll be a great bet to win the Hart Trophy at 11-1.
Hart Trophy Past Winners
YEAR
PLAYER
2023-24
Nathan MacKinnon
2022-23
Connor McDavid
2021-22
Auston Matthews
2020-21
Connor McDavid
2019-20
Leon Draisaitl
2018-19
Nikita Kucherov
2017-18
Taylor Hall
2016-17
Connor McDavid
2015-16
Patrick Kane
2014-15
Carey Price
