2024 AAC Conference Championship Odds: Memphis Favored with Seth Henigan Back at Quarterback
The AAC will have a new champion in 2024 as the defending champion SMU is now a member of the ACC.
There will be plenty of changes in the conference as a handful of coaches have moved on as well as teams, but there are some familiar teams at the top, headlined by Memphis, who will look to break through under head coach Ryan Silverfield with veteran quarterback Seth Hengian returning.
The other team topping the oddsboard is Tulane, who hired Troy head coach Jon Sumrall to try and keep the Green Wave in the mix at the top after building a back-to-back Sun Belt champion with the Trojans.
Here are the odds for who will win the AAC in 2024
2024 AAC Championship Odds
- Memphis: +230
- Tulane: +390
- South Florida: +550
- UTSA: +650
- Rice: +1300
- East Carolina: +1600
- North Texas: +2300
- Army: +2300
- Florida Atlantic: +2700
- Navy: +2700
- UAB: +2700
- Tulsa: +3500
- Charlotte: +5000
- Temple: +13000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis Favored to Win AAC in New Look Conference
Memphis is the favorite, but far from ahead of the rest of the pack, as Tulane is receiving a ton of credit still and the likes of South Florida and UTSA making for four teams inside of +1000 ahead of the season.
The Tigers have been a fixture at the top of the AAC, but have yet to capture hardware. The team has been .500 or better in Silverfield's four full seasons with the team, but this will be the first time the team is expected to win the conference title.
South Florida had a promising season under former Tennessee head coach Alex Gorlesh, playing at an incredibly fast tempo and qualifying for a bowl game in his first season. With athletic quarterback Byrum Brown returning, oddsmakers are bullish on the Bulls.
UTSA will be undergoing some changes, losing longtime quarterback Frank Harris, but Jeff Traylor’s bunch is still expected to compete in the AAC while Rice and East Carolina are being counted on as teams to take a big step forward.
Rice went 6-6 in 2023, but didn’t beat a team that was in the top half of the country in most rating systems, so how good is this team?
The group returns a ton of talent, namely running back Dean Conners and its entire offensive line, but will hope that one of AJ Padgett and Temple transfer E.J. Warner can emerge to lead the offense at quarterback.
Meanwhile, ECU took a step back last season while looking to replace quarterback Holton Ahlers. The team went 2-10, but that was mainly due to the offense being a mess in transition. The defense ranked top 40 in yards per play and 17th in tackles for loss and returns several key players on that side of the ball.
With talented transfer quarterbacks like Michigan State’s Katin Houser and Miami/Missouri important Jake Garcia, the hope is the offense can take a step forward after bottoming out in 2023. Oddsmakers have taken note of the upside as well.
