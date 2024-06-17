2024 AAC Win Totals: Memphis, UTSA, Tulane Projected to Lead Conference
The AAC is a conference in the crosshairs of college football’s realignment era, but the league has plenty of intrigue.
While defending champion SMU is gone, stalwarts Tulane and Memphis remain as well as recent additions UTSA and FAU. How do oddsmakers view the conference? Below, you’ll find the win total projections for each team courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Army Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over +148/Under -184)
Army joins a conference in 2024 after years of being an independent and enters with some moderate goals, including making a bowl game this season.
Head coach Jeff Monken has won six or more games in seven of 10 seasons with Army.
Charlotte Regular Season Win Total Odds
3.5 (Over -140/Under +114)
Biff Poggi will have mild goals in his second season with the 49ers. Can a portal-heavy team win more games than the team did in 2023?
East Carolina Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over +118/Under -144)
Mike Houston’s bunch bottomed out in 2023, the onset of a rebuild, winning only two games. However, the team was able to put together a stout defense and will hope that a Power 5 transfer can emerge to get the offense on track. Katin Houser (Michigan State) and Jake Garcia (Missouri and Miami) are competing for the job.
Florida Atlantic Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
FAU sputtered in Tom Herman’s first season, but the expectation is to qualify for a bowl game in 2024.
Memphis Regular Season Win Total Odds
9.5 (Over +128/Under -160)
The favorite in the AAC, can veteran Seth Hengian build on his 3,883 and 32 passing touchdowns in 2024? The Tigers are expected to flirt with 10 wins in 2024.
Navy Regular Season Win Total Odds
5.5 (Over +112/Under -138)
There were growing pains for first-year head coach Brian Newberry, but can Navy return to a bowl game in 2024? Oddsmakers give the Midshipmen an implied probability of 47.17% to win six games.
North Texas Regular Season Win Total Odds
5.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
Chandler Morris transfers in from TCU after an injury-riddled tenure in Fort Worth, can he catch on with the Mean Green in a Group of Five conference and run Eric Morris’ fast-pace offense correctly?
Rice Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over -138/Under +112)
The Owls will need to replace J.T. Daniels at quarterback and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, but expectations are as high as ever for the Owls in the eyes of oddsmakers.
It’s worth noting that head coach Mike Bloomgren is fresh off his best season with the Owls, winning six games.
South Florida Regular Season Win Total Odds
7.5 (Over +112/Under -138)
Alex Golesh has quickly raised the expectations for USF. The former Tennessee offensive coordinator’s fast-paced offense got the Bulls back to a bowl game, and now the team is viewed as a contender to win the AAC with a lofty win total.
Temple Regular Season Win Total Odds
2.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Temple has the lowest win total in the AAC this season.
Tulane Regular Season Win Total Odds
7.5 (Over -132/Under +108)
The Green Wave replaced head coach Willie Fritz with one of the best G5 coaches Jon Sumrall from Troy. Oddsmakers don’t expect much of a drop-off from the Green Wave.
Tulsa Regular Season Win Total Odds
4.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
The Golden Hurricanes will look to bounce back after a down year and the team has some favorable matchups, including avoiding both Memphis and Tulane on the schedule.
However, the talent may not be there for Tulsa to push up the AAC ladder.
UAB Regular Season Win Total Odds
6.5 (Over +122/Under -150)
Trent Dilfer’s team is expected to break through as a bowl team in 2024 after failing to string together enough wins in his first season with the Blazers.
UTSA Regular Season Win Total Odds
8.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
Despite losing long-time quarterback Frank Harris, the Roadrunners have the second-highest win total in the conference despite a quarterback battle expected to continue through the summer between Owen McCown and Eddie Lee Marburger.
