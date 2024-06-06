2024 ACC Win Totals: Odds for Each Team in the New-Look Conference
The ACC is one of the many conferences changing in the age of realignment, now up to 17 teams.
The ACC has added three schools to the mix this season, with SMU, Cal, and Stanford all joining the fray, with the usual contenders up top with Florida State and Clemson looking to hold off the likes of Miami, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and last year’s runner up Louisville.
You can find the odds to win the ACC for each team here, but below you’ll find the projected win totals for each team in the ACC this season (in alphabetical order) courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 ACC Win Totals
Boston College Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over -148/Under +120)
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is back in Chestnut Hill, but he’ll have a new coach with Bill O’Brien taking over.
California Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 6.5 (Over +118/Under -144)
In Cal’s first season in the ACC, the expectation is that the team will be in contention to go to a bowl game for a second straight season.
Clemson Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over +138/Under -170)
Clemson will hope for more offense consistency to get back into the (expanded) College Football Playoff discussion. The Tigers are expected to be elite, but the talent in the ACC is tightening around Dabo Swinney’s bunch.
Duke Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
The Blue Devils hired Manny Diaz to replace Mike Elko, who revived Duke in his two seasons with the group. While it’ll be a new look for the team, with Texas transfer Maalik Murphy in line to take over at quarterback, the team is expected to be in bowl contention.
Florida State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The favorite to repeat as ACC champions, Florida State has some new pieces in place, namely former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei taking over for Jordan Travis at quarterback.
Georgia Tech Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +136/Under -168)
The Yellow Jackets were much improved in 2023 with transfer quarterback Haynes King playing to expectations after transferring from Texas A&M. However, a hard schedule is tempering the expectations for Georgia Tech.
Louisville Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Head coach Jeff Brohm had Louisville in the ACC title game in his first season, but a tougher schedule and some turnover across the roster may make that a harder outcome. The expectations are high, though, with the Cardinals given a fair shot to win nine or more games yet again.
Miami (Florida) Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over +138/Under -170)
Can this be the year that Mario Cristobal breaks through with the Hurricanes? The team landed arguably the top quarterback in the transfer portal, Washington State’s Cam Ward, to join an elite defensive line.
NC State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
The Wolfpack closed the season on a tear, winning its last five regular season games to finish with nine wins, and should be even more talented this season, landing Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall to raise the floor of this offense.
North Carolina Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over +110/Under -134)
North Carolina lost quarterback Drake Maye, but the team has a capable transfer in Max Johnson from Texas A&M. The team is expected to be a middle-of-the-pack ACC team in 2024.
Pittsburgh Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pitt had its worst season of the Pat Narduzzi era in 2023 with injuries and ineffective play holding back the team. The Panthers will hope to get back into the bowl mix in 2024.
SMU Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -176/Under +142)
The new member in the ACC with the highest expectations is SMU, who won the AAC in 2023. With a ton of key members back, including quarterback Preston Stone and seven pass catchers with 20 or more receptions, the Mustangs are a high-level ACC team already.
Stanford Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 3.5 (Over -142/Under +116)
The Cardinal are in year two of the Troy Taylor era, and it may not turn around just yet. The team has the lowest win total in the ACC this season.
Syracuse Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over +118/Under -162)
First-year head coach Fran Brown is entering with high expectations, and a lot of that has to do with the addition of Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.
Virginia Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Woos will look to get back on track after combining to win just six games in the last two years.
Virginia Tech Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 8.5 (Over +142/Under -176)
Kyron Drones took over quarterback duties for the Hokies midway through the year and the team finished the year 4-2. Now, the expectations is far higher in a competitive conference, and hope that Drones can continue to take a leap.
Wake Forest Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over -142/Under +116)
Wake Forest went into the transfer portal for some quarterback help, landing Hank Bachmeier from Boise State and Louisiana Tech. Can the Demon Deacons get back on track in 2024 with more proven quarterback help?
