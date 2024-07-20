2024 AL East Odds: Yankees and Orioles Primed for Long, Heat Division Race
The Yankees started the 2024 MLB season hotter than any team in the big leagues, but a slump in June and July brought the upstart Orioles back into play.
Now, as the second half of the season is underway, the Orioles and Yankees are set for an epic conclusion to the season as each team battles for the division crown. Heading into Saturday's action, the 2023 AL East champs Orioles lead the Yankees by a game, but that’s far from solidifying anything just yet.
Here are the odds that show a dead heat between the top two teams in what should be a tight race throughout the rest of the season.
2024 AL East Odds
- Yankees: -110
- Orioles: -110
- Red Sox: +2700
- Rays: +30000
- Blue Jays: +50000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees and Orioles Set for Epic Race for AL East Title
The Yankees haven’t been able to get a ton of separation from the Orioles for much of the season, but the team was 41-19 on June 1st and up two games on Baltimore. On Saturday, July 20th, the Yanks trail by one game and are 59-40 since, a meager 18-21 since then, and trail by a game.
The two leaders for AL MVP play for each team, with the runaway favorite Aaron Judge leading the Yankees offense with only Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson challenging the MLB’s home run leader.
The Orioles have a slight lead, but with the team set to play 65 more games, and the Yankees set to play 63, there will be plenty of twists and turns.
However, the two won’t see much of each other.
The two teams will only meet for one more series in late September, as New York will play host to Baltimore from September 24-26.
Get ready, this is the most heated division race between two true World Series contenders going all summer.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.