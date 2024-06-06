2024 AL MVP Odds: Aaron Judge Leapfrogs Yankees Teammate Juan Soto
Aaron Judge is playing at the same level that won him the 2021 AL MVP, and it appears that oddsmakers are taking note of it.
Judge is on a heater and has now passed his teammate Juan Soto to be the favorite to win the award for the second time in his career. The right fielder is hitting .293 with a big league-high 21 home runs for the best team in baseball, the Yankees. Meanwhile, Soto remains a fixture behind an elite ability to get on base and jumpstart the resurgent campaign of the Bronx Bombers.
While there are plenty of names in the mix, the Yankees' success and star power is hard to ignore through the first third of the season.
Here are the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 American League MVP Odds
- Aaron Judge: +180
- Juan Soto: +210
- Gunnar Henderson: +650
- Bobby Witt Jr.: +700
- Kyle Tucker: +1200
- Corey Seager: +4000
- Jose Ramirez: +4000
Judge, Soto Top AL MVP Odds
Judge slumped through the first month or so but had as good of a May as you can ask for to vault to the top of the odds for AL MVP. He hit .361 with 14 home runs and 27 runs batted in in 28 games last month.
While Judge now leads in Fangraphs' WAR calculation, his teammate Soto has been elite all season and places second in that metric, paced by a .319 batting average with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs in the same lineup as Judge.
The two Yankees are the favorites, and primed to compete for the crown all summer long, but there are other candidates in the mix.
Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr. are each firmly in the mix behind stellar seasons for two playoff-contending teams.
The 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, Henderson has emerged as the most prominent hitter in the Orioles lineup, crushing 19 home runs with 47 RBIs. Elsewhere, Bobby Witt Jr. is tied with Soto for second in fWAR with a .319 batting average with 17 stolen bases to go with a big league-high 54 runs scored.
