2024 Big Ten Win Totals: Ohio State, Oregon Land Double Digit Win Totals
The Big Ten is getting stronger, and that's evident in some of the win totals this season relative to the last.
With the injection of four quality football programs like Oregon and USC, as well as Washington and UCLA, life will be hard for every team in the conference. However, Ohio State stands out as the favorite in the conference with Michigan and Penn State filling out a top four with a loaded Ducks team.
Below, you'll find the win total projections for each Big Ten team this season, highlighting how difficult the league is set to be this season.
Illinois Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +106/Under -130)
Illinois failed to make bowl games in back-to-back years, but the Illini will hope that the team can get back on track and slightly outperform expectations to reach the six-win mark.
Indiana Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +116/Under -142)
The Hoosiers enter the Curt Cignetti era, who brought James Madison from the FCS ranks to the FBS ranks with a bang, rattling off 19 wins with only three losses over the last two years.
With Cignetti comes a handful of key players from the Dukes hoping to make a quick jump in Bloomington amidst mild expectations.
Iowa Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -122/Under +100)
Iowa will hope that a revamped offense can raise the ceiling of the program, which routinely has one of the best defenses in the nation.
The Hawkeyes let go of Brian Ferentz as offensive coordinator and brought in Tim Lester, who most recently coached at Western Michigan.
Maryland Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 6.5 (Over -140/Under +114)
The Terps will need to replace long-time quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, with an ongoing competition between last year’s backup Billy Edwards and NC State transfer MJ Morris in hopes of keeping the Terps in the middle of the Big Ten conversation.
Michigan Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over +172/Under -215)
The Wolverines lose a ton of key pieces on the National Championship-winning team, but the team is still expected to be in the mix for an expanded College Football Playoff berth.
The Wolverines host Texas in an early Week 2 test that can put pressure on first-year head coach Sherrone Moore to have the team ready but should be favored in every other game outside of a regular-season finale at Ohio State.
Michigan State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over -154/Under +122)
Jonathan Smith joins from Oregon State, as well as highly touted prospect Aidan Chiles, but the expectations are tempered for Smith’s first season in East Langis.
Minnesota Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +110/Under -142)
After back-to-back years with nine wins, Minnesota only won six games in 2023. Is that a sign of things to come in the future?
Nebraska Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over -104/Under -120)
The Cornhuskers landed Dylan Raiola, who was originally committed to Georgia, a five-star quarterback recruit. Is he what the Cornhuskers need to re-emerge as a Big Ten threat?
Oddsmakers are giving Nebraska lofty expectations this season.
Northwestern Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over +168/Under -210)
David Braun stepped in last season late in the preseason and still got the Wildcats to be an above-average Big Ten team, finishing with seven regular season wins. However, oddsmakers don’t believe the team can keep it up, expecting the team to miss a bowl game in 2024.
Ohio State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 10.5 (Over -150/Under +120)
The favorite in the Big Ten this season, Ohio State is expected to be favored in every game this season, with a possible coin-flip matchup at Oregon in the middle of the season serving as the closest projected spread.
Oregon Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 10.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
The Ducks are giving a fair shot to win the Big Ten in its first season from the PAC-12 with a loaded group of skill position players, including Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel who should fill into this offense nicely as an accurate passer.
Meanwhile, the defense should be amongst the best in the nation, landing two impact transfers in the secondary, namely former Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad.
Penn State Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 9.5 (Over -172/Under +140)
Penn State won all 10 games it was favored in last season but will hope to be in the mix for a CFP berth in 2024 with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki joining from Kansas. The Nittany Lions offense has failed to play to the expectations of a CFP team in the past, but with a splashy hire in the OC market, James Franklin hopes his team can take the next step.
Purdue Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 4.5 (Over +142/Under -178)
Ryan Walters’ group is up against it in 2024, facing Notre Dame in the non-conference schedule in addition to going cross country to face Oregon State.
In Big 10 play, Purdue plays Oregon at home with Penn State and Ohio State on the road.
The difficult schedule is indicated in the low win total.
Rutgers Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 6.5 (Over +128/Under -158)
The Scarlet Knights have a fairly easy schedule for Big Ten standards, can the team lock in another bowl opportunity, and go above it to secure this win total over?
UCLA Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
UCLA isn’t entering the Big Ten with a ton of momentum.
Head coach Chip Kelly left for the OC job at Ohio State with former running back coach Deshaun Foster set to take over. By making a bowl game, UCLA would exceed expectations in a new era.
USC Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Lincoln Riley’s next quarterback project is Miller Moss, who tossed five touchdowns in the bowl game last season.
The Trojans may not have the expectations it had with Caleb Williams, but the hope is that the defense can help close the gap with new hire D’Anton Lynn heading up the defense, who built an elite unit at UCLA last season.
Washington Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 7.5 (Over +110/Under -144)
The Huskies will look quite different in 2024 after making the National Championship Game.
The team returns less production than any team in the country under new head coach Jedd Fisch, meaning that we are not familiar with what he will put out on the field, likely with Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers getting the first crack at quarterback.
Wisconsin Regular Season Win Total Odds
- 6.5 (Over -144/Under +118)
Luke Fickell’s first full season in Madison was underwhelming with injuries derailing any momentum, but the hope is that the defense keeps its high level while Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke can thrive in offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s scheme.
