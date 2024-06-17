2024 British Open Betting: Bryson DeChambeau's Odds Soar After U.S. Open Victory
A wild finish at the U.S. Open resulted in Bryson DeChambeau winning his second career major, following in the footsteps of his hero, Payne Stewart, who won at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999.
Now, we look ahead to the final major of 2024, the British Open, which is set to be hosted at Royal Troon next month. The last time it was hosted at Royal Troon was in 2016 when Henrik Stenson came out on top, beating Phil Mickelson in a thrilling Sunday finish.
Let's take a look at the opening odds to win this year's Open.
Odds to win the British Open
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Bryson DeChambeau +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Tommy Fleetwood +2100
- Jon Rahm +2400
- Shane Lowry +2900
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3100
- Cameron Smith +3100
- Joaquin Niemann +3300
- Tyrrell Hatton +3300
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tony Finau +3400
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3400
- Max Homa +3800
- Tom Kim +4000
- Justin Thomas +4100
- Will Zalatoris +4100
Bryson DeChambeau skyrockets up odds list
The two usual names are still atop the oddsboard in Scottie Scheffler (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+650), but it's the U.S. Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, who has taken over the third spot in the list at +1100.
The polarizing figure has been red-hot this major season, finishing T6 at the Masters, solo second at the PGA Championship, and then winning the U.S. Open. If that trend continues, he'll be in contention once again in Scotland in July.
Unfortunately for DeChambeau, he has struggled at the Open throughout his career. He has finished inside the top 30 just once, coming in a T8 finish in 2022. He finished T60 at this event last year.
Can Rory McIlroy finally break major drought?
Rory McIlroy once again suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the U.S. Open, missing two short par putts on the 16th and 18th greens to lose to DeChambeau by a single stroke. He now has one more major this year to try to finally break his decade-long drought.
The 35-year old returns to Royal Troon for the second time in his career. He had a strong result when it hosted the 2016 Open, finishing T5. He also comes into this year's edition of the major finishing solo third and T6 in 2022 and 2023.
Oddsmakers seem to believe in him, setting him as the clear No. 2 option behind Scheffler, but can he conquer the mental side of the game? We'll find out next month.
At +650 odds, FanDuel is giving him a 13.33% chance of achieving the feat.
