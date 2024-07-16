2024 British Open Odds: Will Anyone Record a Hole in One at Royal Troon?
We're quickly approaching the opening tee shot at the 2024 British Open, so it's time to place our bets.
With it being the final major championship of the season, we have to take advantage of this opportunity as bettors. That includes placing a bet on one of the most electric wagers to cheer for; whether or not someone will record a hole in one.
But, what side should we wager on? That's the question I'm here to answer.
British Open Hole in One odds
Will there be a hole in one?
- Yes -175
- No +125
Hole in one odds by round
- Round 1: +330
- Round 2: +330
- Round 3: +700
- Round 4: +700
British Open hole in one prediction
At -175 odds, DraftKings is predicting there's a 63.64% chance of a golfer recording a hole in one. At those odds, I like the “yes” option despite having to pay a bit of a price to be on that side of the bet.
There has been a hole in one in each of the last two times that Royal Troon hosted the Open. Louis Oosthuizen aced the 200-yard 14th hole in 2016 and Ernie Els aced the Postage Stamp 8th hole in 2004.
That 8th hole is the one that's most likely to be the home of a hole in one this week. At just 123 yards, golfers will be aiming at it with nothing by an easy wedge. The hole can be daunting when wind is a factor, but with the conditions looking mostly favorable this week, it will have little defense from golfers being able to pin-seek.
If there's one hole we can eliminate as a possibility, it's the 12th hole named “Rabbit.” At 242 yards, most golfers will have to hit a wood into this green, especially if wind is a factor.
With that being said, the other three holes, especially the Postage Stamp, present a real possibility we'll see a hole in one at the 152nd Open.
