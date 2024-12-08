2024 College Football Playoff Odds, Bracket, First Round Kickoff Times: Oregon Favored to Win
The field is set!
The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff bracket reveal has come, and not without intrigue across the board in what is set to be a wide-open field in a historic event. The bracket is headlined by undefeated Oregon, the No. 1 overall seed. It is littered with viable contenders from all over the country, including SEC Champion Georgia and a surging Notre Dame team.
With the top four conference champions earning a BYE to the quarterfinals, the four first-round matchups will happen on campus the weekend of December 20th. To get you ready for the postseason, here are the updated odds, bracket, and matchups.
2024 College Football National Championship Odds
- Oregon: +330
- Georgia: +350
- Texas: +360
- Ohio State: +450
- Penn State: +750
- Notre Dame: +1200
- Tennessee: +2500
- Clemson: +3000
- SMU: +3300
- Arizona State: +3500
- Indiana: +5000
- Boise State: +6500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
2024 College Football Playoff Bracket
Big Ten Champion Oregon is the top overall seed while Georgia secures the second seed after a thrilling overtime win against Texas in the SEC Championship Game.
Meanwhile, Boise State and Arizona State are the other two teams to receive a BYE. Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty led the Broncos to the No. 3 seed while Arizona State’s magical run to the Big 12 Championship earned the Sun Devils the No. 4 seed.
After much discussion following its last-second loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, SMU is into the field as the No. 11 seed and set to face No. 6 Penn State.
Alabama, who was thought to be in contention for the No. 12 seed to replace SMU, is left out of the field.
2024 College Football Playoff First Round Matchups Opening Odds and Kickoff Times
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
