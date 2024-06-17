2024 Heisman Trophy Odds: Carson Beck Preseason Favorite with Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel Chasing in Crowded Field
For the first time in several years, we enter the college football season without a clear favorite at the top of the Heisman Trophy odds.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy but is far from a clear-cut choice ahead of the first season of the expanded College Football Playoff era. Behind him is Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Oregon transfer Dillon Gabriel, with six other players having odds +2000 or shorter.
It should be a competitive season for the Heisman Trophy, let’s take a look at every player’s odds +5000 or shorter from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Carson Beck +750
- Quinn Ewers: +900
- Dillon Gabriel: +1000
- Will Howard: +1300
- Nico Iamaleava: +1500
- Jalen Milroe: +1500
- Jaxson Dart: +1500
- Garrett Nussmeier: +1800
- Riley Leonard: +2000
- Cameron Ward: +2200
- Avery Johnson: +2500
- Conner Weigman: +2500
- Jackson Arnold: +3000
- Jalon Daniels: +3000
- D.J. Uiagalelei: +3500
- Drew Allar: +3500
- Brady Cook: +3500
- Noah Fifita: +4000
- Cade Klubnik: +4000
- Cam Rising: +4000
- Shedeur Sanders: +4000
- Miller Moss: +4000
Beck Headlines Crowded Group of Heisman Trophy Contenders
Beck is the rightful favorite to win the award as we begin the 2024 season. The Bulldogs are the favorite to win the National Championship for the third time in four seasons and with Beck’s promising season in 2023, it makes sense for him to take a natural leap into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Beck passed for 3,941 yards with 24 passing touchdowns and six interceptions for UGA as the team ran the table in the regular season before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. With a step forward statistically, and another big year from the Bulldogs, Beck is going to be firmly entrenched in the conversation.
The next two contenders are Ewers, who would’ve been in the mix last season if not for a mid-season shoulder injury, who is the quarterback for arguably the most prolific offense in the entire country at Texas, but will he handle the jump to the SEC well?
Gabriel is the other, who transfers for a second time, this time from Oklahoma to Oregon, who just had a third place finisher in the Heisman Trophy race in 2024 in veteran Bo Nix. Can Gabriel put up similar stats to get into the discussion as Oregon shifts to the Big Ten?
Also in the Big Ten, Will Howard sits as the fourth choice in the market, transferring from Kansas State to a loaded offense in Columbus with the Buckeyes. Howard isn’t known for being as high level of a passer, but will he utilize an increase in talent to put together a Heisman Trophy resume?
Will New College Football Playoff Impact Heisman Trophy Race?
Other quarterbacks in new places include Riley Leonard at Notre Dame as well as Cameron Ward at Miami, who will try to push their respective new teams into the expanded CFP that now features 12 teams.
Will the expanded CFP change how the Heisman Trophy picture is framed? Will losses count so much against a player's resume, or will it be skewed more toward production? What if teams are quick to pull players in blowout wins (or losses for that matter) given the season is now potentially two games longer?
Oddsmakers are far from confident in how this season will play out thus far, as evident in the odds above.
