2024 MAC Conference Championship Odds: Miami (Ohio) Favored to Repeat for First Time in More Than a Decade
The conference that plays on weekdays in November we all hold near and dear to our hearts is back.
The MAC continues to be a fan favorite in college football due to its regional games and mid-week kickoffs for most of the conference season. In a conference that hasn’t had a back-to-back conference champion in about a decade, Miami will look to snap the streak this season.
The RedHawks are the favorite to repeat, but Toledo looms as a close contender who was the champion two years ago and runners up last season.
Here’s the odds to win the MAC from FanDuel Sportsbook, which features plenty of teams in the mix with seven teams listed inside of +2000.
2024 MAC Championship Odds
- Miami (Ohio): +260
- Toledo: +320
- Northern Illinois: +650
- Bowling Green: +750
- Western Michigan: +850
- Ohio: +1000
- Central Michigan: +1300
- Eastern Michigan: +2300
- Buffalo: +3000
- Ball State: +3000
- Akron: +6500
- Kent State: +12000
Can Miami (Ohio) Repeat as MAC Champions?
Miami (Ohio) used an elite defense to pace the team to a conference title in 2023, and are favored to go back-to-back, something that hasn’t been done since Northern Illinois did it in 2011 and 2012.
The RedHawks return about two-thirds of its production from the title winning team, but with the competition so condensed in this league, it makes it hard to run it back.
Toledo regularly dominates the talent aspect of football in terms of recruiting under head coach Jason Candle, but needs to replace quarterback Dequan Finn and running back Penny Boone.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of changes across the rest of the league with Ohio losing most of its key contributors on offense and the likes of Bowling Green and Western Michigan seemingly trending up, per oddsmakers.
