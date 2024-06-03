2024 Memorial Tournament Picks, Predictions, and Odds for Muirfield Village Golf Club
Robert MacIntyre was victorious North of the Border and now the PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village for the penultimate signature event of the season, the Memorial Tournament.
The top golfers on the PGA Tour will be competing this week in preparation for next week's U.S. Open, meaning the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is back in the field and understandably set as the significant favorite.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this event, including my best bets.
Memorial Tournament odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Rory McIlroy +800
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Max Homa +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
Memorial Tournament how to watch
- Thursday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.–6 p.m. (CBS)
Memorial Tournament purse
- Date: Thursday, June 6–Sunday, June 9
- Purse: $20 million ($4 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Viktor Hovland
Memorial Tournament notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world returns to action this week after finishing T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago. He has yet to win the Memorial Tournament but finished third at this event the last two times he's played here. If he even brings his "B" game, he's going to win.
Viktor Hovland: The defending champion is going to be in an interesting spot this week. Not only is he heading to a course where he'll feel comfortable, but he's coming off a solo third at the PGA Championship, his best finish of the season. If he can bring that momentum into this week, he has a chance to go back-to-back in Muirfield Village.
Memorial Tournament best bets
Corey Conners +5500
Corey Conners made a run at last week's RBC Canadian Open, finishing solo sixth. He's quietly been playing some good golf, finishing T13 or better in three of his last four starts along with a T26 finish at the PGA Championship. In his last three starts, he has been striking the ball better than almost anyone else on Tour, gaining at least +1.13 true strokes per round with his irons.
The most notable change has been his putting. Conners gained +1.73 strokes putting per round last week, one of the best putting performances of his career. If he finally figured something out on the greens, he's going to get his third PGA Tour win sooner rather than later.
As a cherry on top, he finished 13th here in 2022, so he's proven he can play well at Muirfield. He's my favorite bet on the board this week at 55-1 odds.
Tom Kim +7000
Tom Kim has had a down season, but now might be the time to invest. He has improved in each of his last five starts going T52, T47, T26, T24, and then T4 at last week's RBC Canadian Open. Last week was by far his best performance of the season so if you want big odds on a guy whose game has consistently trended in the right direction, Kim could be your guy.
He's available at 70-1 at Caesars Sportsbook.
Billy Horschel +8000
Some times you just have to take a shot on a golfer with long odds who's a horse for a course. Billy Horschel won this event in 2022 and has two other two other top-10 finishes here over the past decade in 2020 and 2019.
He has also been statistically much better this season than he's been getting credit for, ranking 11th in total strokes gained heading into this week. Also, at a difficult course like Muirfield, it doesn't hurt to bet on a guy who's 16th in scrambling percentage and 11th in bogey avoidance.
He's worth a bet this week at 80-1.
